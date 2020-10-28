NBCC signs MoU with DTC for development of land parcels in national capital

State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd has signed an MoU with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for development of various land parcels in the national capital. In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that the company and DTC "signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for development of... land parcel(s) in Delhi on October 27, 2020".

NBCC will work as Project Management Consultant (PMCl) for developing land parcels on a self-revenue generation model, it added. The land parcels are located at Shadipur Colony (6.8 acre), Hari Nagar Colony (11.12 acre), Vasant Vihar Depot (5 acre) and Hari Nagar I & II Depot (6.224 acre).