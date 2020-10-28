National Academy of Medical Sciences selects CSIR-CDRI Scientist for Dr.Tulsi Das Chugh Award

The Orations & Awards Committee of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India), has selected Dr. Satish Mishra, Principal Scientist, Division of Molecular Parasitology and Immunology, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow for "Dr.Tulsi Das Chugh Award" for the year 2020 in recognition of his research work on Malaria parasite's life cycle which is a complex process involving two hosts and three invasive stages.

Invasion in both mammals and mosquitoes requires a coordinated sequence of events to be played out successfully. His outstanding work focused on "Secreted Protein with Altered Thrombospondin Repeat (SPATR) which is Essential for Asexual Blood Stages but not Required for Hepatocyte Invasion by the Malaria Parasite Plasmodium Berghei".

This study focuses on the dispensability of SPATR in P. berghei sporozoites and its importance for the establishment of blood-stage infection, further investigation is needed to unravel its precise role during this process.

The Academy and the Award

National Academy of Medical Sciences (India) is a unique institution that fosters and utilizes academic excellence as its resource to meet medical and social goals. It was registered as the 'Indian Academy of Medical Sciences' on 21st April 1961 under Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860. The Academy was renamed the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India) on 16th November 1976 on the recommendations of a Working Group set up by the Govt. of India. A number of prestigious Orations and Awards have been instituted by the Academy and are bestowed upon eminent biomedical scientists in recognition of their outstanding contributions.

The Academy encourages and sponsors nation-wide CME programs, Symposia, Workshops, etc. Over the years the Academy has recognized the outstanding achievements made by the Indian scientists in the field of medicine and allied sciences and conferred Fellowship as well as Membership to the selected persons through a peer-reviewed process and finally voting by all the Fellows.

Dr.Tulsi Das Chugh Award carries a Scroll, a Commemorative Medal, and Cash Incentive. The Award will be given to him at the time of the Annual Conference of the Academy.

During the Annual Conference, a session will be held wherein he will make an oral presentation of his work followed by a discussion.

Other Awards in his credit

Dr. Satish Mishra has also awarded with:

Elected, a member in 2019, National Academy of Medical Sciences, India

Elected, a member in 2018, The National Academy of Sciences, India

Shakuntala Amir Chand Prize in 2018 by Indian Council of Medical Research, Government of India

Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowship in 2013 by Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)