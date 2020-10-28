Left Menu
South-west monsoon completely withdraws from Odisha: MeT

The rainfall over the state during the months of June, July, August and September are 115 per cent, 65 per cent, 140 per cent and 68 per cent of LPA respectively, the MeT Centre said. In 2010 also the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from the entire Odisha on October 28.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:59 IST
The south-west monsoon completely withdrew from the whole of Odisha on Wednesday, the Meteorological Centre here said. The monsoon had earlier pulled out of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Nuapada districts and parts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts on Monday.

The south-west monsoon, which had made an onset over Odisha on June 11 this year, has further withdrawn from the remaining parts of Odisha and thus it has withdrawn from entire Odisha today (Wednesday), the MeT Centre said. Also, in view of significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the south-west monsoon has now withdrawn from the entire country, it said.

The monsoon had withdrawn from the state on October 15 last year and this year its departure has been delayed by nearly a fortnight. The southwest monsoon generally makes a departure from Odisha around October 15, but this time it has been delayed, said H R Biswas, the Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Highlighting the salient features of monsoon season, the MeT Centre said that the seasonal rainfall in Odisha from June 1 to September 30 has been 1140.8 mm against long term average value of 1155.3 mm based on data of 961-2010. Thus, 99 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall has occurred over Odisha between June 1 and September 30, it said. Of the 30 districts in the state, two districts received excess rainfall namely Malkangiri (+43 per cent) and Jharsuguda (+25 per cent), while deficient rainfall was observed in five districts.

Khurda recorded 28 per cent deficit rainfall, while in Puri it was (-25 per cent), Balasore (-24 per cent), Gajapati (- 23 per cent), and Jajpur (- 20 per cent). All other 23 districts have received normal rainfall during the season, it said. An important feature of this years monsoon season is month to month variation in rainfall. The rainfall over the state during the months of June, July, August and September are 115 per cent, 65 per cent, 140 per cent and 68 per cent of LPA respectively, the MeT Centre said.

In 2010 also the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from the entire Odisha on October 28. In October this year, three consecutive low pressure systems including a deep depression and a depression, formed over the Bay of Bengal which may be one of the causes for delay in withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Odisha this time, it added. SKN RG RG

