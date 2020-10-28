HARERA-Gurugram takes strict action against builders on buyers' complaints

Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) Gurugram has taken strict action against many builders while passing orders on Tuesday following complaints filed by property buyers. The effective implementation of realty law RERA is building the trust of homebuyers, according to an official statement by HARERA, Gurugram.

In the judgments pronounced by Dr K K Khandelwal, Chairman, HARERA, Gurugram in cases against various developers, the authority said it is making efforts to regularise the sector by keeping a strict vigil upon the promoters indulged in several malpractices and punishing them rigorously. The aim is to ensure that the real estate sector should work transparently and efficiently, the statement said.

On October 27, the bench -- headed by Khandelwal and S C Kush, Member of HARERA-Gurugram -- has taken strict actions against various promoters in the wake of complaints by several allottees. "In execution proceedings against CHD Developers, Ireo Pvt Ltd, Landmark Apartments Pvt Ltd, Siddhartha Buildhome Pvt Ltd, Vatika Ltd, Tashee Land Developers Pvt Ltd and Tulsiani Constructions & Developers Pvt Ltd, the Authority has ordered to attach the bank accounts to the extent of decretal amount of Rs 7 crores, along with the movable properties of the Directors," HARERA-Gurugram said in the statement.

An order has been made to issue a bailable warrant against the directors of Prime Time Infra Projects Pvt Ltd for not complying with the orders of the authority, it added. During the hearing of the matters pertaining to execution petitions, the authority observed that Clarion Properties Ltd has done gross violation of Section 3 of the Act by not registering the project in question with the Authority, the statement noted.

The authority directed to issue a show-cause notice against the developer for non-registration of the project. The authority said stringent action has been taken against the promoter in the complaints against Supertech Ltd. It has ordered to pay Rs 5 crore to the allottee for the delay in handing over of possession by the promoter.

"Hefty cost of Rs 1,30,000 was imposed on the promoter Supertech Ltd. for not filing reply within the stipulated time and the same has been paid, which will be disbursed to the allottees," it said. Khandelwal is of the view that such actions against the defaulting promoters would not only help in the growth of the real estate sector but would assist in gaining the trust of allottees, the statement added.