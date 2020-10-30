Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vacuum cleaner bags, multiple layers best for face masks: UK study

The University of Cambridge and Northwestern University research, reported in the journal ‘BMJ Open’ this week, also found that masks made of multiple layers of fabric and those which also incorporated interfacing, which is normally used to stiffen collars in shirts, also showed a significant improvement in performance. The team tested the effectiveness of different fabrics at filtering particles between 0.02 and 0.1 micrometres – about the size of most viruses – at high speeds, comparable to coughing or heavy breathing.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:04 IST
Vacuum cleaner bags, multiple layers best for face masks: UK study

As homemade face masks become an essential accessory around the world to protect against the spread of coronavirus infections, a new UK study has found that reusable vacuum cleaner HEPA filter bags are among the most effective fabrics to use. The University of Cambridge and Northwestern University research, reported in the journal ‘BMJ Open’ this week, also found that masks made of multiple layers of fabric and those which also incorporated interfacing, which is normally used to stiffen collars in shirts, also showed a significant improvement in performance.

The team tested the effectiveness of different fabrics at filtering particles between 0.02 and 0.1 micrometres – about the size of most viruses – at high speeds, comparable to coughing or heavy breathing. They also tested N95 and surgical masks, which are more commonly used in healthcare settings. The research notes that N95 masks were highly effective, although a reusable HEPA vacuum bag even exceeded the N95 performance in some respects.

HEPA stands for high-efficiency particulate air. “There was an initial panic around PPE [personal protective equipment] and other types of face masks, and how effective they were. As an engineer, I wanted to learn more about them, how well different materials worked under different conditions, and what made for the most effective fit,” said Eugenia O’Kelly from the University of Cambridge Department of Engineering.

“A mask which blocks particles really well but restricts your breathing isn’t an effective mask. Denim, for example, was quite effective at blocking particles, but it’s difficult to breathe through, so it’s probably not a good idea to make a mask out of an old pair of jeans. N95 masks are much easier to breathe through than any fabric combinations with similar levels of filtration,” she explains. Previous studies have mostly looked at a small selection of fabrics when the wearer is breathing normally, when particles are expelled at a lower speed. The researchers said that studying more fabrics and testing them at higher speeds provides a more robust evidence base for the effectiveness of fabric masks.

The researchers also studied the performance of different fabrics when damp, and after they had gone through a normal washing and drying cycle. They found that the fabrics worked well while damp and worked sufficiently after one laundry cycle, however, previous studies have shown that repeated washing degrades the fabrics, and the researchers caution that masks should not be reused indefinitely. For their study, O’Kelly and her colleagues built an apparatus consisting of sections of tubing, with a fabric sample in the middle. Aerosolised particles were generated at one end of the apparatus, and their levels were measured before and after they passed through the fabric sample at a speed similar to coughing. The researchers also tested how well each fabric performed in terms of breathing resistance, based on qualitative feedback from users.

In preparation for the study, the researchers consulted with online sewing communities to find out what types of fabric they were using to make masks. Due to the severe shortage of N95 masks at the time, several of the sewers reported that they were experimenting with inserting vacuum bags with HEPA filters into masks. The researchers found that single-use and reusable vacuum bags were effective at blocking particles, but caution that the single-use bags should not be used in face masks, as they fall apart when cut, and may contain component materials which are unsafe to inhale.

“It’s a matter of finding the right balance – we want the materials to be effective at filtering particles, but we also need to know they don’t put users at risk of inhaling fibres or lint, which can be harmful,” said O’Kelly. The researchers caution that their study has several limitations: namely, that they did not look at the role which fit plays in filtering particles. In a related project, O’Kelly has been studying how the fit of masks in healthcare settings can be improved. In addition, many viruses are carried on droplets which are larger than those looked at in the current study.

However, O’Kelly says the results may be useful for sewers and makers when choosing which fabric to use for making masks. “We’ve shown that in an emergency situation where N95 masks are not available, such as in the early days of this pandemic, fabric masks are surprisingly effective at filtering particles which may contain viruses, even at high speeds,” she said.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leopardess found dead in C'garh's Korba

A leopardess was found dead in Katghora forest division of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Friday, an official said. The animals carcass was found in the morning on a hill under Jatga forest range, said Shama Farooqui, Divisional Forest Off...

Biden pledges to strengthen alliance with South Korea, press towards North Korea's denuclearisation after election victory

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday pledged to strengthen the alliance with South Korea, and keep pressing for North Koreas denuclearisation through principled diplomacy, after his victory in the upcoming presidential ele...

France church attack victim who raised alarm was Brazil-born samba enthusiast

One of the victims of Thursdays knife attack in a French church was able to stagger out and raise the alarm before she died from her injuries.She was 44-year-old mother-of-three- Simone Barreto Silva, who moved to France from Brazil as a te...

As Algeria heads for constitution vote, enthusiasm in short supply

Algerias leaders see Sundays referendum on a new constitution as a key part of their strategy to move beyond last years popular unrest, but few people in the streets seem enthused by the vote, and the opposition movement rejects it as a sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020