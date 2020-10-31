Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi witnesses coldest October in 58 years

The last time Delhi recorded such a low temperature was in 1994. The national capital had recorded a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994, according to the IMD data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:09 IST
Delhi witnesses coldest October in 58 years
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The month of October was the coldest in 58 years in the national capital, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Normally, Delhi records a mean minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in October. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius -- the lowest in the month of October in 26 years. The last time Delhi recorded such a low temperature was in 1994.

The national capital had recorded a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994, according to the IMD data. The normal minimum temperature for this time of the year is 15-16 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting center, said the absence of cloud cover is a major reason for such low minimum temperatures this time. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

Another reason is calm winds, which allow formation of mist and fog, Srivastava said. Delhi had recorded its all-time low temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1937, he said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Samuel L Jackson says he feels 'disturbed' when people call him legend

Veteran actor Samuel L Jackson is one of the most celebrated artistes of Hollywood, but he still doesnt like to be called a legend. In his over four-decade-long career, Jackson has featured in more than 150 films, including critically-accla...

Punjab CM launches scholarship plan for SC students

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday launched a post-matric scholarship scheme for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category. The chief minister also laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 50 crore at Amritsar...

Mitron TV launches 'Atmanirbhar Apps' to bring spotlight on homegrown apps

Indian short-video platform Mitron TV on Saturday announced the launch of an app discovery platform to promote homegrown apps. The platform-- Atmanirbhar Apps -- hosts a wide array of apps from categories like e-governance, utility, agricul...

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

One Piece Chapter 994 is just a few hours away from its release, but the spoilers are already flooding the web world. The full summary of this imminent chapter has recently been leaked online.One Piece Chapter 994 is titled Also Known as Ya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020