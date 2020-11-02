Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSES discoms launch projects to promote rooftop solar plants in Safdarjung, Karkardooma

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:04 IST
BSES discoms launch projects to promote rooftop solar plants in Safdarjung, Karkardooma
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BSES discoms have launched projects to promote adoption of rooftop solar plants in Safdarjung and Karkardooma here under the Solar City Programme, said a company spokesperson. Community-based demand aggregation projects 'Solarise Safdarjung' and 'Solarise Karkardooma' were launched virtually in the presence of RWAs from the two areas on Monday, he said.

There are over 2,800 rooftop solar installations in BSES areas with an installed load of above 90 MWp. The two projects follow a statement of intent signed by the US Department of State and India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the US-India Clean Energy Finance Task Force on November 15, 2018, he said.

"This initiative has been rolled out in partnership with SmartPower, a US-based non-profit organisation focused on local community campaigns to increase consumer adoption of clean energy, WeeGreen and Council on Energy Environment and Water (CEEW), a leading not-for-profit policy research organisation," the BSES spokesperson said. The 'Solarise' initiative aims to maximise utilisation of solar rooftop potential in a targeted area. The program's objective is to create a market-based approach for scaling-up rooftop solar and introduce community-led demand aggregation for deployment, he added.

In the first phase, the campaign will aggressively promote the adoption of rooftop solar in Safdarjung and Karkardooma areas. Subsequently, depending on the results, the programme will also be launched in other areas, the spokesperson said. The intensive 8-10 weeks' campaign aims to accelerate the adoption of roof-top solar by raising awareness through community participation and dialogue. Adapting to the 'new normal' in the wake of COVID-19, the entire 'Solarise Safdarjung' and 'Solarise Karkardooma' programmes are completely virtual, he added.

According to Delhi Solar Policy, the city experiences 300 sunny days and has around 31 square km rooftop space available for solar panels. This gives Delhi a solar energy generation of around 2,500 MWp..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar fugitive monk Wirathu hands himself in to face sedition charges

Hardline Buddhist nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu handed himself over to police in Myanmars commercial capital of Yangon on Monday after more than a year on the run from charges of sedition.Wearing a face mask and shield, he spoke to support...

Greece imposes lockdowns in northern regions, suspends flights

Greece will impose a two-week lockdown in regions of Thessaloniki and Serres in the north to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday. The country has reported fewer cases of the novel coron...

UK airline easyJet uncertain on full-year results date

British airline easyJet said the date of its full-year results was not confirmed, having said in its last statement on 8 October that they would be published on 17 November.The date of reporting our full-year results is not currently confir...

Johnny Depp lawyers says UK court ruling "flawed" and "perverse"

A London High Court judges decision on Monday to reject Johnny Depps libel claim over an article which called him a wife beater is perverse and flawed, and it would be ridiculous if he did not appeal, the actors lawyers said. This decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020