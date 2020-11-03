Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sailing-New America's Cup yachts can fly like the wind, says sailor

With design teams drawing on aeronautics and aerodynamics expertise of Airbus and the McLaren Formula One team, the new superfast America's Cup boats are harnessing the power of the wind like never before, a former professional sailor told Reuters. Team New Zealand will defend the America's Cup next March off the coast of Auckland, with teams from Italy, Britain and the United States battling in a challenger series through January and February for the right to face them.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 08:08 IST
Sailing-New America's Cup yachts can fly like the wind, says sailor

With design teams drawing on aeronautics and aerodynamics expertise of Airbus and the McLaren Formula One team, the new superfast America's Cup boats are harnessing the power of the wind like never before, a former professional sailor told Reuters.

Team New Zealand will defend the America's Cup next March off the coast of Auckland, with teams from Italy, Britain and the United States battling in a challenger series through January and February for the right to face them. The regatta will be sailed in new AC75 foiling monohulls that are capable of speeds of more than 50 knots (92 kph) as they glide above the surface of the water.

"I have seen them come past me and it's pretty impressive," former Team New Zealand member Mark Orams told Reuters of watching the yachts as they were put through their paces at Auckland's Waitemata Harbour. "We have machines that are flying with the invisible power of the wind. They're flowing at not twice the speed of the invisible power but three times.

"Its like a lot of things, you don't realise how fast things are going until they go past you," he added. Like the foiling catamarans of the two previous America's Cup regattas, the AC75 boats are designed to be lifted out of the water by their massive double-skinned wingsails and kept stable above it by hydrofoils.

Both draw heavily on design attributes from aeronautical engineering, Orams said, with the goal to reduce wind drag so strong that people could not stand up in the face of it. "It's no accident that Airbus designers are working with the American team," said Orams, who is now the director of graduate research at Auckland University of Technology.

"It's no accident the McLaren Formula One team and their aerodynamics team, which is dozens strong, have been working with the British. "The faster the yacht goes, the more important aerodynamics become.

"It has very much changed the game and the traditional yacht design you're pretty much just throwing out the window." Orams added that the foils could be the defining factor in deciding the winner of the world's oldest sporting trophy.

Teams have been restricted to just one set of foils for the entire regatta and can not change them depending on weather and sea conditions. "You have to have a lot of thought into how you adjust to the variety of conditions," he added. "Boats could go out in a race and it could be five knots or 25 knots. Those are vastly different.

"So you have to have to a really good all-round set of foils and the ability to adjust them in the way you sail the boat." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Biden predicts 'big win' in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden is predicting a victory in Pennsylvania on the eve of the election. Speaking at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Biden encouraged the audience to vote and said, I have a feeling were coming together for a big win tomorrow The crowd...

Finalists for 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards announced

After a stringent judging process by some of Microsofts leading technology and sales experts, Microsoft is pleased to announce the finalists for its 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards.The finalists make up the best of Microsofts local ...

Google for Education Transformation reports now available worldwide

Google has announced the availability of Transformation reports, a free tool to help quantify the impact of Google for Education implementation, for all K-12 G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers worldwide.Eac...

Louisiana man gets 25 years for torching 3 Baptist churches

A Louisiana man who admitted to burning down three predominantly African American churches to promote himself as a black metal musician was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay the churches USD 2.6 million. U.S. Distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020