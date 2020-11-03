Left Menu
One killed in explosion in DPL

Police recovered Om Prakash's mutilated body from the garden inside the construction gate and sent it to Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy. Gopinath Maji, general manager of Durgapur Project Limited's power plant, said, "Let the police investigate, we are also conducting a departmental investigation." The whole incident has created panic in the area.

One person was killed and another injured in an explosion at Durgapur Project Limited (DPL) in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan district on Tuesday, officials said. The explosion took place at construction gate area number seven of DPL. Power generation of the plant is shut due to water shortage caused by Durgapur barrage lock gate damage, they said.

The deceased was identified as Omprakash Chauhan a contract worker. Bam Ruidas, a private security guard was injured in the explosion and admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition, they said. Police recovered Om Prakash's mutilated body from the garden inside the construction gate and sent it to Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy.

Gopinath Maji, general manager of Durgapur Project Limited's power plant, said, "Let the police investigate, we are also conducting a departmental investigation." The whole incident has created panic in the area. The local councillor also demanded a proper investigation into the accident.

