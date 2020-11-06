Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eta's rains and flooding wreak 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 18 dead

Damage and destruction had spread across the "vast majority" of Honduras and speedboats and helicopters would be sent to rescue people in inaccessible areas, Hernandez said. One of the fiercest storms to hit Central America in years, Eta struck Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday with winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kph) before weakening as it moved inland and into neighboring Honduras.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 02:16 IST
Eta's rains and flooding wreak 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 18 dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Storm Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Central America, killing at least 18 people and turning streets into waist-high water channels, though 60 fishermen who had been missing off Honduras made it back to shore. Families waded through flooded streets of the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, while cars sat almost submerged in parts of the central Guatemalan city of San Pedro Carcha, television footage, and images posted on social media showed.

"The situation is serious, it's shocking and needs to be dealt with professionally, fast," Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez told HCH television, pointing to reports of people stranded or stuck on roofs of flooded homes. Damage and destruction had spread across the "vast majority" of Honduras and speedboats and helicopters would be sent to rescue people in inaccessible areas, Hernandez said.

One of the fiercest storms to hit Central America in years, Eta struck Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday with winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kph) before weakening as it moved inland and into neighboring Honduras. By Thursday, authorities confirmed at least five deaths in Guatemala and seven in Honduras. Media in Nicaragua also reported two miners had died in a mudslide.

In southern Costa Rica, a landslide on a house killed two residents, a Costa Rican woman and an American man, officials said. A man and a woman also died in flooding in Panama's Chiriqui province, near the Costa Rica border, authorities said. There was better news in Honduras, where the 60 fishermen who went missing on Tuesday returned after taking shelter on cays until they were reached by boats bringing food and fuel, said community leader Robin Morales.

Calling their escape a "miracle", Morales said a man among them presumed dead from a heart attack also made it back. "Our friends are alive, thank God," he said.

Across swathes of Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Costa Rica, high winds and heavy rain have damaged homes, roads and bridges, forcing thousands to take cover in shelters. On Thursday, Eta was a tropical depression moving north-west through Honduras toward the Caribbean, at 9 miles per hour (14 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Heavy rains continued. Its maximum winds had fallen to 30 mph (48 kph).

One unidentified woman broadcast on Honduran television made a desperate plea for help in a neighborhood of La Lima, a municipality on the southeastern flank of San Pedro Sula. "I've got five children on the roof of my house and nobody's helping me to get them down," she said.

Eta is forecast to return to sea and regain momentum as a tropical storm, reaching Cuba and southern Florida in the coming days, the NHC said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump as Biden edges toward victory, dollar slips

The dollar slipped and global stock markets surged on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden drew closer to victory in the tight U.S. elections, while the Bank of England became the latest central bank to say it will boost stimulus, a move that fav...

Mexico ex-army chief pleads not guilty in cartel case, testing U.S. bilateral ties

The former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos plead not guilty to drug trafficking charges at a hearing in New York on Thursday, in a case that has deeply strained U.S. and Mexican anti-cartel cooperation.Cienfuegos, who until two...

Motorcycling-Rossi to travel to Valencia after negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to travel to Spain on Thursday ahead of the weekends European Grand Prix in Valencia after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, his Yamaha team said. The Italian, who missed two races at Spains Mot...

Soccer-UEFA president says handball rule is causing discomfort, frustration

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asked FIFA to change the handball rule, saying the current interpretation has led to unfair decisions which had caused growing frustration and discomfort in the sport. In a letter to FIFA president Gian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020