Illegal building of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's aides razed
Irshad and Maqsood, close associates of Mukhtar Ansari, had illegally constructed a building on a government land on the Bandha road in the Kotwali police station area, a senior official said, adding that it was being used for commercial purposes. The district administration with the help of police got the illegal construction demolished, ASP Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said.PTI | Mau | Updated: 07-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 18:45 IST
The district administration here on Saturday demolished an illegal construction of two aides of mafia-turned politician and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. Irshad and Maqsood, close associates of Mukhtar Ansari, had illegally constructed a building on a government land on the Bandha road in the Kotwali police station area, a senior official said, adding that it was being used for commercial purposes. The district administration with the help of police got the illegal construction demolished, ASP Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said. They requested the district administration to give them more time, which was disallowed stressing that a notice had been served on them in this regard months ago. The ASP said Irshad and Masood are brothers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bandha
- Kotwali
- Nath Tripathi
- BSP MLA Mukhtar
- Irshad and Masood
ALSO READ
For justice, employment, your vote only for Mahagathbandhan: Rahul to Bihar voters
Come November 10, Bihar will witness 'new dawn'; confident Mahagathbandhan will get two-thirds majority: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to PTI.
This time for farmers, employment; vote for Mahagathbandhan: Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt, says people with Mahagatbandhan
Polling in 1st and 2nd phases in Mahagathbandhan's favour: Tej Pratap