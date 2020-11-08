Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality remains 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon

The air quality remained “severe” in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, affecting healthy people, according to a government agency. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:42 IST
Air quality remains 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The air quality remained "severe" in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, affecting healthy people, according to a government agency. Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday was 434 in Gurgaon, 456 in Ghaziabad, 440 in Greater Noida, 428 in Noida and 426 in Faridabad, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.

It was 439 in Gurgaon, 436 in Ghaziabad, 428 in Greater Noida, 426 in Noida and 414 in Faridabad on Saturday. PM 2.5 and PM 10 were the prominent pollutants in these satellite cities of Delhi, where the average AQI remained at 416 on Sunday, according to the app.

As per the CPCB, an AQI in the "severe" category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Good opportunity for India to export sugar; reconsidering extension of export subsidy: Govt

The government is reconsidering extension of sugar export subsidies as India has got good opportunity to sell the sweetener in the international market during November-April of the 2019-20 season that commenced this month, according to Food...

Delhi government invited to share experience at dialogue on zero emission

Delhi government has received invitation from non-profit body Climate Group to share its experience at the Race to Zero Dialogues Launching the global race to zero emission mobility, according to an official statement. Vice chairperson of D...

Ethiopian prime minister fires senior officials amid state of emergency

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sacked his army chief, head of intelligence and foreign minister on Sunday, as the military continued a five-day old offensive in the restive Tigray region with a new round of air strikes. Abiy announced ...

Maha CM hints at reopening religious places after Diwali

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at reopening places of religious worship, saying a standard operating procedure for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing there will be drafted after Diwali. In a webca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020