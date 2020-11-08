Left Menu
Last of 15 lions saved from circuses dies in MP facility at 21

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-11-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shiva, a 21-year-old lion rescued from a circus in Jaipur in Rajasthan nearly 15 years ago and kept in the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal has died, an official said on Sunday. The big cat died on Saturday night from old age, he said.

"It was rescued as a 7-year-old from Rambo Circus in Jaipur and brought here on May 18, 2006. A post mortem was conducted and last rites were performed as per wildlife guidelines," he added. The MP Public Relations Department official said Van Vihar National Park had received 15 lions from Jumbo, Gemini and Rajkamal circuses between 2006 and 2010 and Shiva was the last among them.

