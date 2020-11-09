Two mild tremors in Palghar; no injury or damage to property

Two mild earthquakes were recorded on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the tremors which took place at 5:31am and 4:17pm, they said.

Both tremors were of 3.4 magnitude and were located in Talasari taluka of the district, the officials informed. The district has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018, especially in its Dahanu and Talasari talukas.