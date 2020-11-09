Left Menu
Development News Edition

Firecrackers: C'garh govt for strict compliance to NGT order

A state government official said the duration of fireworks for festivals like Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas, Guru Parv and New Year has been restricted to two hours. As per the NGT guidelines, the sale and use of green firecrackers will be allowed in the cities with good/satisfactory/moderate Air Quality Index (AQI).

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:43 IST
Firecrackers: C'garh govt for strict compliance to NGT order
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday directed officials to strictly implement the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the sale and use of firecrackers observing that excessive fireworks may trigger air pollution that could increase the spread of COVID-19. A state government official said the duration of fireworks for festivals like Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas, Guru Parv and New Year has been restricted to two hours.

As per the NGT guidelines, the sale and use of green firecrackers will be allowed in the cities with good/satisfactory/moderate Air Quality Index (AQI). "The order issued by Chhattisgarh chief secretary RP Mandal said that excessive fireworks could trigger air pollution that may increase the spread of COVID-19. In view of this, the strict compliance with the guidelines issued by the NGT should be ensured," the official said.

As per the guidelines, fireworks timing on the occasions of Diwali and Guru Parva has been fixed between 8 pm and 10 pm and between 6 am and 8 am for Chhath Puja, he said, adding that the same is fixed between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am for New Year/Christmas. License-holding traders will be allowed to sell improved and green crackers that cause less pollution, the official said, adding that the sale of firecrackers with higher decibel sound than the prescribed limits will not be allowed.

License of manufacturers will be cancelled if lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead and mercury is found mixed in their crackers, the official said. He said online sell of crackers has also been banned.

All district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) in the state have been asked for strict compliance of the guidelines, he said. All the seven regional offices of Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board have been asked for regular monitoring of air quality and updating the same on the website of the board, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad has become hub for organ donation and transplantation, say health experts

Hyderabad has become a hub for the organ donation and transplantation, said health experts on Sunday. While speaking to ANI, Dr Swarna Latha, in charge of Jeevandan Program, Government of Telangana said that state government has been succes...

U.S. to announce sanctions on four people over Hong Kong crackdown -sources

The United States plans to impose sanctions on four people over their alleged involvement in crushing dissent in Hong Kong, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources did not name the four people. It would be the latest...

41,000 households to be benefited from 61 jal jeevan projects in remote Shopian

Next year on, as many as 41,000 households of remote Shopian will get 24-hour water supply, thanks to 61 projects under Prime Ministers Jal Jeevan Mission, being implemented by the Jal Shakti or Public Health Engineering PHE Department in t...

US envoy: Lebanon's Bassil was open to breaking ties with Hezbollah

The U.S. envoy to Lebanon said on Monday that Lebanese Christian politician Gebran Bassil, who has been sanctioned by the United States, had voiced willingness to sever ties with Hezbollah, challenging his assertion that he rejected the ide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020