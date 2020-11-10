Left Menu
Development News Edition

Till mechanism is set up, CPCB entrusted with operationalising, monitoring GRAP: Air quality panel

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Tuesday tasked the Central Pollution Control Board with operationalising and monitoring GRAP measures till a mechanism is setup by the newly-constituted panel. The measures to be followed in the "emergency" situation include stopping entry of trucks in Delhi, ban on construction activities and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:08 IST
Till mechanism is set up, CPCB entrusted with operationalising, monitoring GRAP: Air quality panel
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Tuesday tasked the Central Pollution Control Board with operationalising and monitoring GRAP measures till a mechanism is setup by the newly-constituted panel. At a meeting, the commission also decided that in view of deteriorating air quality in the NCR region, there is a need to invoke the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which has already been notified by the central government. "Till a mechanism is set up by the commission, as an interim measure, the CPCB is entrusted with the task of operationalising and monitoring the GRAP measures until further orders," the panel wrote to the apex pollution watchdog and chief secretaries of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The GRAP, which is a set of anti-pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity towns according to the severity of the situation, came into force on October 15.

It was notified by the Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2017 for implementation through the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority. The measures under GRAP include increasing bus and metro services, hiking parking fees and stopping use of diesel generator sets when the air quality turns poor.

When the situation turns "severe", GRAP recommends closure of brick kilns, stone crushers and hot mix plants, sprinkling of water, frequent mechanised cleaning of roads and maximising power generation from natural gas. The measures to be followed in the "emergency" situation include stopping entry of trucks in Delhi, ban on construction activities and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme. Delhi recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 476, which falls in the "severe" category.

Its neighbouring cities Faridabad (448), Ghaziabad (444), Noida (455), Greater Noida (436), and Gugaon (427) also recorded "severe" air quality. This is the sixth "severe" air day on the trot in Delhi. The city witnessed seven "severe" air days in November last year.

According to GRAP, air quality is considered in "severe plus" or "emergency" category if PM2.5 and PM10 levels persist above 300 µg/m3 and 500 µg/m3 for more than 48 hours. GRAP recommends measures such ban on construction activities, entry of trucks and car rationing scheme in such a scenario..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cong MLAs' move to pull down Nath govt vindicated: Chouhan

After securing the numbers in assembly bypolls for a stable government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the outcome proves voters supported the decision taken by Congress MLAs to pull down the previous Ka...

COVID-19: Surat sees 183 cases, 1 death; 208 recover

Surat reported183 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection count to 37,734, while the toll increased to reach 1,031, an official said. He said 208 people were discharged during the day, comprising 165 from city limits and 43 from rur...

U.S. Supreme Court justices engage in arguments over Obamacare law's fate

The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments in a challenge by Republican-governed states backed by President Donald Trumps administration aiming to invalidate the Obamacare healthcare law. President-elect...

Russian peacekeepers deploy to Nagorno-Karabakh after ceasefire deal

Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under a deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces, and froze territorial gains by Azerbaijan.The agreement ended military action and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020