Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece: Floods sweep cars into sea, send people to rooftops

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Thursday. No injuries were reported, but regional government officials said the island's road network had been damaged, along with homes and businesses, many already shuttered due to a nationwide lockdown in effect since Saturday..

PTI | Athens | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:16 IST
Greece: Floods sweep cars into sea, send people to rooftops
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy flooding on the Greek island of Crete damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes, and swept cars into the sea amid ongoing torrential rainfall. Authorities Tuesday said the worst damage occurred east of the island's capital, Iraklio, in small towns and villages where schools were closed and residents were advised to stay indoors.

In the worst-affected areas, some residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as muddy water swept through towns, dragging cars and debris. It was the third time in less than a month that the area has been hit by flooding. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Thursday.

No injuries were reported, but regional government officials said the island's road network had been damaged, along with homes and businesses, many already shuttered due to a nationwide lockdown in effect since Saturday..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court justices engage in arguments over Obamacare law's fate

The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments in a challenge by Republican-governed states backed by President Donald Trumps administration aiming to invalidate the Obamacare healthcare law. President-elect...

Russian peacekeepers deploy to Nagorno-Karabakh after ceasefire deal

Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under a deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces, and froze territorial gains by Azerbaijan.The agreement ended military action and r...

Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap wins Hasanpur seat

By Sahil Pandey Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadavs elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has won the Hasanpur seat in Bihar assembly election 2020.Tej Pratap, who relinquished the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, has won the Hasan...

Sri Lankan prof undergoes successful liver transplant in Chennai

City-based Rela Hospital on Tuesday said it has performed a successful liver transplant on a Sri Lankan professor who had to board a cargo flight to reach here for treatment during the Covid-induced lockdown. Incidentally, his wife who was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020