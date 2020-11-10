Sri Lankan prof undergoes successful liver transplant in Chennai

City-based Rela Hospital on Tuesday said it has performed a successful liver transplant on a Sri Lankan professor who had to board a cargo flight to reach here for treatment during the Covid-induced lockdown. Incidentally, his wife who was the prospective donor, turned "medically unfit" to donate the organ as she was diagnosed with a "low-grade tumour" arising from the small intestine, the hospital said in a release.

The 44 year-old professor with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Research, Government of Sri Lanka, arrived here in July with his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law by a cargo flight following necessary approvals as his condition warranted a transplant. Seating arrangements were made for the family in the aeroplane, it said.

Since his wife, who was also treated for her condition here, could not donate the liver,his brother-in-law came forward to be a living liver donor at the last moment. A nine-hour long surgery was done "successfully" on September 24 on the Sri Lankan national and "post-surgery, both the donor and the patient recovered well," the release added.

Prof Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director of the hospital, said the patient was diagnosed with a "rare autoimmune liver disease about three years ago." He had developed an Autoimmune Hepatitis which affects the liver leading to liver cirrhosis and liver failure, the release added..