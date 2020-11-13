Left Menu
Development News Edition

352 nominations filed for 43 seats going to polls in 1st phase of DDC elections in JK

Over 350 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir – voting for which will take place on November 28, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 00:24 IST
352 nominations filed for 43 seats going to polls in 1st phase of DDC elections in JK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 350 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir – voting for which will take place on November 28, officials said on Thursday. A total of 352 candidates have filed their nomination papers, they said.

Of the 43 seats, 25 are in the Kashmir Valley and 18 in the Jammu region. In the Kashmir division, 183 nominations has been filed, while in Jammu division, the number stands at 169.

For the panchayat by-elections, the official said, 360 candidates have filed the papers for sarpanch seats, while 1,761 nominations were received for panch seats. In the first phase of the polls, by-elections will also be held for three urban local bodies – Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Pahalgam Municipal Council and Ashmuqam Municipal Council, the officials said.

They said while 21 nominations were received for the two wards of the SMC going to polls in the first phase, 31 nominations were received for the nine wards of the Pahalgam Municipal Council. For the five wards of the Ashmuqam Municipal Council, 10 candidates have filed their nominations, they added.

The officials said nominations were received for all wards of the three bodies going to polls in the first phase. Most of the nominations were received in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, where 196 candidates filed their papers for the DDC polls and vacant seats of sarpanch and panch constituencies.

While 33 nomination forms were received for three DDC constituencies -- Kalaroos, Kralpora and Tangdar, 20 nominations were received for eight vacant sarpanch seats in these constituencies, the officials said. Also, 143 nomination forms were received for 79 panch seats, they added.

In south Kashmir's Shopian, 94 nomination forms were received for the first phase. While 18 nomination papers were received for the DDC elections, 12 were for vacant sarpanch seats and 64 for vacant panch seats, the officials said.

As per a statement of the spokesperson of State Election Commissioner (SEC), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 16. For the first phase of the DDC elections, a total 2,644 polling stations will be set up, and the number of electors stands at 7,03,620, it added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian president addresses nation after being taken to hospital with COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation in two videos on Thursday, his first appearance since being hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. Sitting in a chair in front of a Ukrainian flag, Zelenskiy ...

Trump administration unveils move to crack down on U.S. investments in Chinese firms

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, ramping up pressure on Beijing after the U.S. election. The...

Athletics-Integrity Unit appeals decision to clear world champion Eid Naser

The Athletics Integrity Unit AIU has appealed against a decision to clear world 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser of committing an anti-doping violation by missing out-of-competition tests, it said on Thursday. The global athletics watchd...

U.S. judge dismisses Trump campaign libel lawsuit against CNN

A U.S. judge dismissed on Thursday a libel lawsuit filed by President Donald Trumps re-election campaign against CNN over its publication of a 2019 opinion piece, according to a court document.The campaign sued CNN in March over an opinion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020