NBCC awards Rs 612-cr contract to Ram Kripal Singh Construction in J'khand

State-owned NBCC on Friday said it has awarded Rs 611.83 crore contract to Ram Kripal Singh Construction Pvt Ltd for the development of township project in Jharkand. In January this year, NBCC had bagged Rs 720-crore contract from Central Coalfield Ltd (CCL) to manage construction of township project in Jharkhand

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has "awarded the work, for the construction of smart township/colony with colony road network and other road, service building and other allied jobs related to mines for Magadh and Amrapali area of CCL at Tandwa in Chatra district, Jharkhand to Ram Kripal Singh Construction Pvt Ltd (L-1) at their quoted price of Rs 611,83,95,876."