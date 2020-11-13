Leopard found dead in C'garh's Barnawapara sanctuary

A leopard was found dead in Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary of Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district on Friday, an official said. The carcass of the leopard, between five to six years of age, was spotted near Bhimbhauri village under Kothari range, and preliminary examination has revealed it died in a fight with another leopard, the official said.

The carcass was later cremated as per norms, he added. Last month, a leopard had died in Jashpur due to electrocution while another was found dead in Korba.

Incidentally, on Thursday, a tiger was found dead in Bhoramdev wildlife sanctuary in Kabirdham district, while 15 elephants have died of various causes between June and October..