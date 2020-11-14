Left Menu
Development News Edition

New storm Iota expected to hit Central America as major hurricane

The center expected to issue hurricane watches for portions of those areas by late Friday or early Saturday. Through Wednesday morning, Iota could spark life-threatening flash flooding and cause rivers to burst their banks in parts of Haiti, Jamaica and Central America, the NHC said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-11-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 06:17 IST
New storm Iota expected to hit Central America as major hurricane

Tropical Storm Iota should strengthen into a major hurricane by the time it smashes into the jungles of the Miskito Coast of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday, a region still recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Eta. Iota formed on Friday afternoon, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it could be blowing winds of up to 120 miles per hour (193 kph) when it collides with Central America, two weeks after Eta battered the area.

"Flooding and landslides from heavy rainfall could be significant across Central America given recovery efforts under way after Hurricane Eta," the NHC said. Eta sparked floods and mudslides that killed scores of people across a huge swathe of terrain stretching from Panama to southern Mexico.

No area was harder hit than the central Guatemalan region of Alta Verapaz, where a mountain partly collapsed onto the village of Queja, killing and burying alive dozens of residents. At 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) Iota was about 335 miles (539 km) south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (64 kph) It was moving at a slow 3 mph (5 kph) in a west-southwest direction.

Dangerous winds, rising sea levels and downpours could menace the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras from Sunday night, the Miami-based NHC said. The center expected to issue hurricane watches for portions of those areas by late Friday or early Saturday.

Through Wednesday morning, Iota could spark life-threatening flash flooding and cause rivers to burst their banks in parts of Haiti, Jamaica and Central America, the NHC said. In Honduras, evacuations were already under way in Sula Valley, and officials said they would on Saturday start letting water out of a major dam in anticipation of Iota, the record-breaking 30th storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Also Read: Rescuers struggle to reach storm-hit Guatemalan village; dozens missing

TRENDING

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Biden solidifies U.S. election win, Trump says 'time will tell' if he stays in power

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his election victory on Friday by winning the state of Georgia, and President Donald Trump said time will tell if another administration takes over soon, the closest he has come to acknowledging Bid...

Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases versus 8 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 13, up from eight cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority reported on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported in...

Biden aide says no U.S.-wide COVID lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel

President-elect Joe Bidens top coronavirus adviser said on Friday there were no plans for a wholesale nationwide lockdown to curb the surging coronavirus as three U.S. West Coast states jointly called for a halt in non-essential travel. The...

S.Korea reports 205 coronavirus cases, above 200 for first time since Sept

South Korea reported 205 new coronavirus cases as of Friday midnight, rising above 200 for the first time since September, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Saturday.Of the new cases, 166 were domestically transmi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020