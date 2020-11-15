Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The fire started from the fourth floor of the building which later spread to the ground floor. A fire department official said the cause of fire could not be ascertained so far.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:50 IST
Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.

The fire was noticed around 10 pm Saturday night when most of the shops were closed due to Diwali celebration, according to police and fire department officials. The fire started from the fourth floor of the building which later spread to the ground floor.

A fire department official said the cause of fire could not be ascertained so far. The fire was brought under control past midnight, he said.

Sonu, owner of one of the shops damaged in the fire, said the loss could be huge.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

South African President greets Hindus on Diwali; thanks for enriching country's culture

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has greeted the countrys Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali and thanked them for enriching the culture of the country. Ramaphosa said that the observance of Diwali in South Africa had deep hist...

UK and EU making some progress on post-Brexit trade deal -UK negotiator

Britain and the European Union have made some progress in their negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal but might not succeed in getting an agreement, Britains top Brexit negotiator said as he headed into further talks on Sunday.There has...

Coal handling at Mormugao Port Trust to be reduced: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be reduced by more than 50 per cent by introducing alternative tourism projects including launching of a RORO Roll On Roll Off ferry serv...

UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency to some

The United Arab Emirates has approved granting golden visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubais ruler said on Sunday. All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020