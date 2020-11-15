New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

Left Menu
DEL5 DL-AIR QUALITY Firecrackers, farm fires make Delhi's air quality 'severe'; relief likely New Delhi: Delhi-NCR woke up to the pungent smell of smoke from firecrackers on a hazy Sunday morning as pollution levels in the region crossed the "emergency" threshold.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL15 JK-BSF Pak used heavy artillery during Friday's shelling in J&K: BSF officer Srinagar: Pakistani troops used heavy artillery during Friday's unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in several sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, causing loss of lives and a huge damage to property on the Indian side, a top BSF officer said here on Sunday. .

DES1 UP-VIRUS-VACCINE First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kanpur medical college for Phase 2, 3 trials Kanpur: The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to reach Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted. . DES5 UP-BSP-CHIEF Bhim Rajbhar is new chief of BSP's UP unit Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party has appointed Bhim Rajbhar as the new president of its Uttar Pradesh unit. .

DEL15 JK-BSF Pak used heavy artillery during Friday's shelling in J&K: BSF officer Srinagar: Pakistani troops used heavy artillery during Friday's unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in several sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, causing loss of lives and a huge damage to property on the Indian side, a top BSF officer said here on Sunday.

DES7 HR-CHANDRAWATI Haryana's first woman MP Chandrawati dies at 92 Chandigarh: Haryana's first woman MP and former Puducherry Lt Governor Chandrawati passed away on Sunday. She was 92.

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

