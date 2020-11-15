New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL15 JK-BSF Pak used heavy artillery during Friday's shelling in J&K: BSF officer Srinagar: Pakistani troops used heavy artillery during Friday's unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in several sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, causing loss of lives and a huge damage to property on the Indian side, a top BSF officer said here on Sunday. .

DES1 UP-VIRUS-VACCINE First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kanpur medical college for Phase 2, 3 trials Kanpur: The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to reach Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted. . DES5 UP-BSP-CHIEF Bhim Rajbhar is new chief of BSP's UP unit Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party has appointed Bhim Rajbhar as the new president of its Uttar Pradesh unit. .

DEL5 DL-AIR QUALITY Firecrackers, farm fires make Delhi's air quality 'severe'; relief likely New Delhi: Delhi-NCR woke up to the pungent smell of smoke from firecrackers on a hazy Sunday morning as pollution levels in the region crossed the “emergency” threshold. . DES7 HR-CHANDRAWATI Haryana's first woman MP Chandrawati dies at 92 Chandigarh: Haryana's first woman MP and former Puducherry Lt Governor Chandrawati passed away on Sunday. She was 92..