Tragedy on Kanpur-Sagar Highway: 3 Lives Lost in Car-Truck Collision

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two of a family and another man were killed and two people were injured on Saturday after their car collided head-on with a truck on the Kanpur-Sagar highway, police said. The deceased were identified as Habib (85), his daughter-in-law Husnara (45) and driver Pankaj Verma (34), all residents of Fatehpur district, police said.

A family of four along with a driver were heading towards Kanpur when the accident occurred near Madhavbagh in Bidhnu. Pankaj allegedly tried to overtake the truck and collided head-on with it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ravindra Kumar said. The victims were rushed to the hospital where Habib, Husnara and Pankaj were declared dead on arrival, DCP Kumar said. Habib's son, Hashim (52) and his grandson, Aman (20) were taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital where their condition is said to be critical, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

