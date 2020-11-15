Delhi, its suburbs witness light rains

The national capital and its suburbs recorded light rainfall on Sunday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, according to India Meteorological Department. Higher wind speed aided dispersion of pollutants. The maximum wind speed was around 25 km per hour, IMD officials said. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 0.4 mm rainfall.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Jafarpur, Najafgarh and Pusa recorded 1.8 mm, 0.3 mm, 1.2 mm, 1mm, 1mm and 2.5 mm rainfall respectively. Fairly widespread rain was recorded in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and few parts of Uttar Pradesh, which should help improve air quality, an IMD official said.