Upper reaches of Uttarakhand receive season’s first snowfall
Snowfall began at all places in the upper Himalayan areas including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri , Auli and Harsil on Sunday night and continued till Monday morning, wrapping them in thick, white sheets of snow. Apart from the Gangotri temple and Harsil in Uttarkashi district, Dharali, Jankichatti and Ranachatti also received snowfall, Gangotri Mandir Samiti president Suresh Semwal said.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-11-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 14:52 IST
The upper Himalayan areas in Uttarakhand received the season's first heavy snowfall on Monday, intensifying the cold conditions across the state. Snowfall began at all places in the upper Himalayan areas including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri , Auli and Harsil on Sunday night and continued till Monday morning, wrapping them in thick, white sheets of snow.
Apart from the Gangotri temple and Harsil in Uttarkashi district, Dharali, Jankichatti and Ranachatti also received snowfall, Gangotri Mandir Samiti president Suresh Semwal said. Over one-feet snow has accumulated on the famous skiing slopes of Auli in Chamoli district. Kedarnath temple gates were closed for winter amid continuing snowfall. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat who had visited the Himalayan shrine to attend its closing ceremony.
Lower areas like Dehradun and Mussoorie were lashed by rains, which added to the chill. The meteorological department has predicted rain and snowfall in the upper areas for the next two days.
