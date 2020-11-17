Left Menu
Development News Edition

Funding for climate disasters 'failing' those most vulnerable, says IFRC

However, funding to cope with such events does not always flow to the most vulnerable, the study found. "There is a clear disconnection between where the climate risk is greatest and where climate adaptation funding goes," said IFRC's Secretary General Jagan Chapagain, adding that the aid community was "failing" some countries.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:38 IST
Funding for climate disasters 'failing' those most vulnerable, says IFRC

The number of disasters caused by extreme weather and climate-related events is surging, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a report on Tuesday, but funding is not getting to where it is most needed. Floods, storms and heatwaves have increased per decade by nearly 35 percent since the 1990s, affecting 1.7 billion people over the last 10 years and killing some 410,000, according to the IFRC's 378-page report, "Come Heat or High Water".

Such events now account for 83 percent of all disasters and there is a growing risk of simultaneous emergencies, the report said, adding to signs of a dramatic increase in extreme weather events like the massive storms in this year's record Atlantic hurricane season. However, funding to cope with such events does not always flow to the most vulnerable, the study found.

"There is a clear disconnection between where the climate risk is greatest and where climate adaptation funding goes," said IFRC's Secretary General Jagan Chapagain, adding that the aid community was "failing" some countries. "This disconnection could very well cost lives."

Among the countries that were ranked as being most vulnerable to such disasters were Sudan, which has experienced record floods this year, and drought-prone Somalia. But these nations respectively received just 27 cents and 59 cents per person in climate adaptation funding in 2018, the study showed. Honduras, which is in the path of hurricane Iota just days after being struck by Eta, receives juts $1.22 - a figure which IFRC's Matthew Cochrane described as "grossly inadequate".

Conversely, none of the five countries with the highest funding had a high vulnerability score, it said, without naming them. "There are particular countries that are particularly vulnerable ... and they are being left out," said Kirsten Hagon, the lead author of the report.

Global efforts are being made to address the imbalance. As part of a commitment under the 2015 Paris agreement, wealthier countries pledged to provide $100 billion a year to help poorer countries tackle climate change by 2020. However, funding has so far fallen short, according to the latest data from the OECD that estimated flows at $79.8 billion in 2018.

Chiara Falduto, a policy analyst in OECD's climate division, said she saw some encouraging signs in recent trends, adding that the total amount earmarked for climate adaptation had grown to 21 percent of the total, or $16.8 billion, in 2018. However, she said that since then the COVID-19 pandemic "may have impacted the ability of some developed countries to provide and mobilise climate finance, and some developing countries to absorb and deploy such finance".

Asked about the reasons for the funding disconnect in the report, the IFRC's Chapagain said that sometimes donors' own stringent accountability requirements were an impediment. "It's probably not about donors getting it wrong but about how funding decisions get taken," he said, saying donors could be "very, very demanding" and that this needed to be addressed.

Also Read: Lawyer urges AG to reconsider decision declining consent to initiate contempt against Jagan

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fatehpur: Kin of dead minor girls allege rape, seek CBI probe; autopsy points to drowning

A day after the bodies of two sisters were pulled out from a pond here, their family alleged rape and demanded a CBI probe while the autopsy report pointed to drowning. Earlier, the family had suspected a failed rape bid after the bodies...

RBI puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium; DBS Bank to acquire debt-ridden lender

The government on Tuesday imposed a 30-day moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank, restricting cash withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor, and simultaneously announced a scheme to merge the cash-strapped lender with DBS India. The step was tak...

Farm laws signature petition on its way to Sonia: Maha Cong

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said it has handed over signatures of 60 lakh farmers opposing the Centres farm laws to the partys state in charge HK Patil. According to Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Patil will hand over the pe...

UN warns of catastrophe as second hurricane in two weeks hits Central America

Were running out of superlatives for this Atlantic hurricane season. Its record-breaking in every sense of the word. We are currently, with Iota, on the 30th named tropical storm, Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Orga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020