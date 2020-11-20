Left Menu
Severe thunderstorms expected over parts of Gauteng: SA Weather Service

The level 2 warning, issued on the SAWS website, says the possible impact of the storm include hail and strong winds that result in localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.

20-11-2020
The weather service has advised residents and commuters to schedule travel before or after the storm, which is expected to start around 4 pm and continue to midnight.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says severe thunderstorms are expected over parts of Gauteng province this afternoon.

The weather service has advised residents and commuters to schedule travel before or after the storm, which is expected to start around 4 pm and continue to midnight.

The level 2 warning, issued on the SAWS website, says the possible impact of the storm include hail and strong winds that result in localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.

It further warned of localised flooding and disruption to traffic due to poor visibility.

Follow the storm movement on the SAWS "WeatherSmart" APP.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

