Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's first moss garden comes up near Nainital

The main aim behind developing the garden was to conserve the various species of moss and other bryophytes and to make people aware of its significance in the environment besides creating a recreation centre for tourists, Chaturvedi who heads the research wing of the state forest department, said. Moss Garden, Khurpatal houses around 30 different species of moss and certain other bryophyte species.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-11-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:58 IST
India's first moss garden comes up near Nainital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's first moss garden has been developed at Khurpatal in Nainital district, officials said on Saturday. Approved in July last year under the CAMPA scheme by the Research Advisory Committee of Uttarakhand Forest Department, the moss garden, the first in the country, was inaugurated on Friday by renowned water conservation activist Rajendra Singh, Chief Conservator of Forest Sanjiv Chaturvedi said. The main aim behind developing the garden was to conserve the various species of moss and other bryophytes and to make people aware of its significance in the environment besides creating a recreation centre for tourists, Chaturvedi who heads the research wing of the state forest department, said.

Moss Garden, Khurpatal houses around 30 different species of moss and certain other bryophyte species. Two of the moss species found here i.e. Hyophila involuta (Cement Moss) and Brachythecium Buchanani figure in International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) red list, Chaturvedi said. It has a moss trail of 1.2 km on which different moss species and scientific information about them is displayed, he said. It has an interpretation centre in which different aspects of moss are displayed through models including a First World War painting showing use of Sphagnum moss as a dressing for wounds as it absorbs liquids about three times more quickly than cotton, is cooler, softer, and less irritating than cotton, besides having antiseptic properties. It also produces sterile environment by keeping the pH level around wounds low and thus inhibiting the growth of bacteria, the CCF said. The garden also boasts of a dinosaur model showing existence of moss since the Jurassic era, ornaments made of live moss which are very popular in Japan, moss terrarium depicting live moss ecosystem and nest of birds using moss for temperature regulation and antibacterial purposes.

Poems and caricatures related to moss are also displayed at the garden. Moss are one of the most ancient flora on the planet, existing since Jurassic era. They are the first plants to grow on rocky land and by breaking down the rocks and the soil. They help create a suitable environment for other plants to grow.

Surfaces such as bare rock and thick volcanic ash are initially barren, nutrient-poor and often exposed to the sun and wind. Such surfaces are inimical to the growth of seeds of vascular plants but are readily colonized by moss species, Chaturvedi said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says it has taken Tigrayan town of Adigrat

Ethiopias government said on Saturday its troops had seized another town, Adigrat, in its push towards the capital of Tigray province where it is seeking to topple rebel forces.Adigrat is 116 km 72 miles north of regional capital Mekelle. T...

Pakistan ready to host top cricketing nations in 2021 "

After nearly a decade of hosting no home test matches due to a terrorist attack on a rival teams bus in 2009, Pakistan says its ready to welcome major cricketing nations like South Africa, New Zealand, England and West Indies in 2021. Were ...

Mukesh Ambani hails PM Modi's "bold reforms", says it will pave way for India's rapid economic progress

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said that bold reforms introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pave the way for Indias rapid economic progress in the years to come. Addressing Pand...

India summons senior Pak diplomat; Lodges strong protest on terror attack planned by JeM in J&K

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over attempts by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of local elec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020