Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth's natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang'e-5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to collect material that can help scientists understand more about the moon's origins and formation. The mission will test China's ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Childhood vaccine may help prevent severe COVID-19

