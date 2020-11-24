Left Menu
Deal reached for UK's four nations to relax COVID measures together over Christmas -Times Radio

The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax COVID-19 restrictions together for Christmas, Times Radio's Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Tuesday.

"A Christmas deal is done," he tweeted. Three households will be allowed to meet up indoors from Dec. 23 until Dec. 27, he added. There was no immediate official confirmation of the report.

A national lockdown in England is due to end next week after which different parts of the country will face varying restrictions as part of a tiered system.

