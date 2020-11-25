Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone targets southeast India

Cyclone Nivar, labelled a category 1 "severe cyclonic storm" on a scale from 1 to 5 by Tropical Storm Risk, was likely to damage houses, uproot power lines and trees and destroy crops along India's southeast coast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "Over 145,000 people have been shifted to 1,516 relief camps across the state as a precaution," R.B. Udhayakumar, Tamil Nadu's disaster management minister, told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:39 IST
Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone targets southeast India

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas of the southeast Indian state of Tamil Nadu ahead of a cyclone expected to make landfall in the early hours of Thursday. Cyclone Nivar, labelled a category 1 "severe cyclonic storm" on a scale from 1 to 5 by Tropical Storm Risk, was likely to damage houses, uproot power lines and trees and destroy crops along India's southeast coast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Over 145,000 people have been shifted to 1,516 relief camps across the state as a precaution," R.B. Udhayakumar, Tamil Nadu's disaster management minister, told Reuters. Edappadi Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu state's chief minister, has declared Wednesday and Thursday public holidays in some areas, advised fishermen not venture out to sea and asked people to stay indoors.

The districts of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam, located south of Chennai on the state's coast, accounted for the most number of evacuations, together totalling nearly 89,000 people, Udhayakumar said. Areas in and around the state's capital Chennai witnessed intense spells of rain and strong winds on Wednesday.

Many companies in Chennai, home to a flourishing automobile industry and dubbed the "Detroit of South Asia", shut operations on Wednesday. Government officials in Chennai released water from a major reservoir and cleared fallen trees. Vessels in the city's port have been moved to sea and port operations will likely remain shut until the cyclone has passed, a senior port official said.

Chennai's airport will remain closed at least until 7 a.m. (0130 GMT) on Thursday, India's aviation minister said in a post on Twitter.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-Origin New Zealand MP takes oath in Sanskrit, creates history

New Zealand Member of Parliament MP Dr Gaurav Sharma on Wednesday created history by becoming the first parliamentarian of Indian origin to take oath in Sanskrit language on foreign land. Dr Sharma, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, was rece...

Waiting for Raut to send list of BJP leaders to ED: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP was waiting for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to send a list of 120 BJP leaders to the Enforcement Directorate ED. Earlier in the day, Raut termed the EDs raids on the...

NFL-Steelers and Ravens game moved to Sunday after positive tests

Positive COVID-19 tests from a number of Baltimore Ravens players have forced a Thanksgiving Day game with the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved to Sunday, the National Football League said on Wednesday. The game between AFC North ri...

Uddhav Thackeray never plays vendetta politics: Maha minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray doesnt believe in the politics of revenge, state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said in Vasai on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhuse def...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020