Odisha CM writes to Gadkari for early completion of bridge
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure early completion of a four-lane bridge on the new National Highway-520. In the letter wriiten a wwek ago, Patnaik requested Gadkari to intervene in the matter in providing an early solution.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 01:23 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure early completion of a four-lane bridge on the new National Highway-520. Patnaik in a letter to Gadkari said that non-completion of the bridge work led to cost escalation and loss of benefit to farmers of tribal dominated Keonjhar district.
Patnaik said the state government has undertaken construction of Kanupur irrigation project over the Baitarani river to irrigate 29,578 hectare in Keonjhar district. A key part of the project funded with Central assistance was suspended as the bridge has not been completed, the letter said.
Since the state government is taking all steps for early completion of Kanupur project for economic upliftment of the tribal community by providing irrigation to agricultural fields, Patnaik said completion of the bridge carries a lot of importance not only for the state, but also for the central government. In the letter wriiten a week ago, Patnaik requested Gadkari to intervene in the matter in providing an early solution.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gadkari
- Nitin Gadkari
- Naveen Patnaik
- Baitarani
ALSO READ
India not 'expansionist', believes in welfare of world:Gadkari
Gadkari asks UP govt to expedite land acquisition to develop national highways
Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of 16 highways projects in UP
Gadkari, Shivraj Chouhan express grief over Ahmed Patel's death
Cabinet decided to provide 40 per cent fund as 'viability gap' for social sectors, says Gadkari