Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM writes to Gadkari for early completion of bridge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure early completion of a four-lane bridge on the new National Highway-520. In the letter wriiten a wwek ago, Patnaik requested Gadkari to intervene in the matter in providing an early solution.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 01:23 IST
Odisha CM writes to Gadkari for early completion of bridge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure early completion of a four-lane bridge on the new National Highway-520. Patnaik in a letter to Gadkari said that non-completion of the bridge work led to cost escalation and loss of benefit to farmers of tribal dominated Keonjhar district.

Patnaik said the state government has undertaken construction of Kanupur irrigation project over the Baitarani river to irrigate 29,578 hectare in Keonjhar district. A key part of the project funded with Central assistance was suspended as the bridge has not been completed, the letter said.

Since the state government is taking all steps for early completion of Kanupur project for economic upliftment of the tribal community by providing irrigation to agricultural fields, Patnaik said completion of the bridge carries a lot of importance not only for the state, but also for the central government. In the letter wriiten a week ago, Patnaik requested Gadkari to intervene in the matter in providing an early solution.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Chalo march gets overwhelming response from women

Farmers Delhi Chalo protest on Thursday saw an overwhelming response from women as they joined elderly farmers and youth to press the Centre to scrap three farm laws. Stating that they were ready for a do or die battle against the union gov...

CEO says AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results from its late-stage study.Inst...

French police watchdog to investigate alleged beating of Black man

French authorities are investigating allegations that a Black music producer was physically attacked and racially abused during a police check in Paris after CCTV footage of the beating was released. The incident was captured on closed circ...

America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges

Americans on Thursday celebrated a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Macys parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to connecting on video or mourning the loss of a loved one to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020