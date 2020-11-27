Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,000 volunteers from Kolkata needed for COVID vaccine trial at NICED

Around 1,000 volunteers, required for the proposed phase III trial of Covaxin -- the vaccine for COVID-19 -- at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Disease (NICED) in Kolkata, will be selected from among the people living within a radius of 10-15 km of the city, a senior official said on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:51 IST
1,000 volunteers from Kolkata needed for COVID vaccine trial at NICED

Around 1,000 volunteers, required for the proposed phase III trial of Covaxin -- the vaccine for COVID-19 -- at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Disease (NICED) in Kolkata, will be selected from among the people living within a radius of 10-15 km of the city, a senior official said on Friday. NICED has already started getting applications from people interested to be part of the trial for the vaccine, the official of the medical institute said.

"We have decided to rope in volunteers staying in areas within a radius of 10-15 kilometre of Kolkata. We need to find people who will be able to travel quickly from their residence to the institute in case we need them for any purpose during the trial," the official told PTI. Till Thursday, the institute has received hundreds of applications from people of different districts of West Bengal, expressing their interests to be volunteers for the phase III trial, he added.

"It's a good sign that people are expressing interest to be part of the phase III trial. But above all, it's important to check the health parametres to find healthy volunteers. Half of the volunteers will be receiving the actual vaccine while the rest will be given a placebo. Another shot will be administered to each of the volunteers four weeks after the first one is given," he added. The list of 1,000 volunteers will be finalised by the first week of December when the phase III trial is likely to begin, the official said.

As part of the pan-India phase III trial for the vaccine, Covaxin vials reached NICED from Hyderabad on Thursday, he said. "We are preserving the vials at minus 4 degrees Celsius at the institute's laboratory," the official said.

Around 28,500 volunteers will be chosen for the nationwide trial for the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV). West Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim has expressed his wish to be a volunteer for the phase III trial at NICED.

Hakim, 62, has also spoken to NICED officials and expressed his wish to be a part of the programme..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India says meeting Nepal’s vaccine requirement would be priority

India on Friday assured the people of Nepal that once it rolls out a vaccine against COVID-19, meeting their requirement will be a priority for New Delhi, amid a spike of the deadly disease in the Himalayan nation. Foreign Secretary Harsh V...

Manappuram Finance manager held in connection with Rs 20cr robbery at IIFL branch: Police

The manager of a branch of Manappuram Finance Ltd has been detained in connection with the robbery of gold and valuables, worth around Rs 20 crore, from a branch of IIFL in Cuttack, a senior police officer said on Friday. He is being questi...

Kangana bungalow demolition smacks of malice, says High Court

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranauts bungalow here smacks of malafide and was done to cause substantial loss to the actor, and quashed the demolition ...

New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 against West Indies

New Zealand won the toss and fielded Friday in the series-opening Twenty20 international against the West Indies. With no community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, fans filled the Eden Park stadium as international cricket resumed in New ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020