Minimum temperatures hover above normal at most places in Hry, Pb
The minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday. Hisar registered a minimum of 8.7 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 10 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:50 IST
The minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the meteorological department here.
In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal while Karnal recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius. Hisar registered a minimum of 8.7 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 10 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.
