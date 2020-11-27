Minimum temperatures hover above normal at most places in Hry, Pb

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the meteorological department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal while Karnal recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius. Hisar registered a minimum of 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 10 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.