Sub-zero temp at several places in Kashmir, Pahalgam coldest at minus 6.5 deg C

Kashmir experienced a dry but cold weather on Friday with Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag district being the coldest recorded place in the Union Territory at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Kashmir experienced a dry but cold weather on Friday with Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag district being the coldest recorded place in the Union Territory at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said. A MeT Department official said while the day temperature was almost around the normal for this part of the season at most of the places, the minimum settled several degrees below the normal at many places.

The weather in the valley was dry but cold on Friday, owing to the mostly clear sky, the official said. Srinagar, which recorded a minimum of 0.5 degree Celsius, was the only place in the Kashmir valley where the night temperature settled above the freezing point, the official said.

He said the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district which was the coldest recorded place in the UT. The official said the mercury settled at a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 0.9 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The MeT office has forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 1..

