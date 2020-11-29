Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: CRPF commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Sukma

Eight commandos of the CRPF's elite unit were injured and later airlifted to a hospital in Raipur where Assistant Commandant Nitin P Bhalerao died during treatment, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. The deceased, belonging to CoBRA's 206th battalion, was a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik district, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-11-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 08:59 IST
C'garh: CRPF commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Sukma
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An official of the CRPF's specialised CoBRA unit has been killed and seven other personnel injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Sunday. The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 8.30 pm on Saturday in a forest near Aravraj Metta hills when a team of 206th battalion of the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and police was out on an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

No exchange of fire took place at the spot, which falls under the Chintagufa police station limits and is over 450 km from the state capital Raipur, the official said. Eight commandos of the CRPF's elite unit were injured and later airlifted to a hospital in Raipur where Assistant Commandant Nitin P Bhalerao died during treatment, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

The deceased, belonging to CoBRA's 206th battalion, was a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik district, he said. The seven other injured personnel were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur, he said.

"Initially, we had information that around five personnel suffered injuries, but later three more were found injured," the official said.

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With no action by Washington, states race to offer virus aid

Faulting inaction in Washington, governors and state lawmakers are racing to get pandemic relief to small-business owners, the unemployed, renters and others whose livelihoods have been upended by the widening coronavirus outbreak. In some ...

CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh

An officer of the CRPFs jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was killed while nine commandos were injured after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, security officials said on Sunday. They said the improvised explosive dev...

C'garh: CRPF commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Sukma

An official of the CRPFs specialised CoBRA unit has been killed and seven other personnel injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, a police official said on Sunday. The Improvised Explosive Device IED wen...

CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

An officer of the CRPFs jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was killed while nine commandos were injured after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, security officials said on Sunday. They said the improvised explosive de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020