Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kevadia a family holiday spot, more tourists at Statue of Unity than Statue of Liberty: Official

Gujarat's Kevadia, where Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity has been drawing more tourists than the Statue of Liberty in the US, has emerged as a family holiday destination of international standard with a children nutrition park, Arogya Van, and camping and river rafting facilities, top officials said.

PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:37 IST
Kevadia a family holiday spot, more tourists at Statue of Unity than Statue of Liberty: Official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gujarat's Kevadia, where Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity has been drawing more tourists than the Statue of Liberty in the US, has emerged as a family holiday destination of international standard with a children nutrition park, Arogya Van, and camping and river rafting facilities, top officials said. Described as a 'must-visit' place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the town, nestled amid Satpura and Vindhayachal ranges along the banks of the Narmada river, has a number of small and big tourist spots.

Gujarat's Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta, who has been associated with the project since its beginning, said it was the prime minister's vision to develop this place as a model tourist destination for the entire family. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the town has been developed as a tourist destination for the entire family while preserving its ecology and local heritage," Gupta told PTI.

He said the main attraction of the town, the Statue of Unity, ideated by Prime Minister Modi himself, attracts more tourists than the Statue of Liberty in the United States. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 13,000 tourists were visiting the statue on daily, while around 10,000 tourists visited the Statue of Liberty last month.

Development in the town generated direct employment for 3,000 tribal boys and girls, and indirect employment to 10,000 more, Gupta said, adding it has also opened up new avenues of micro-entrepreneurship for women. About the various tourist attractions in Kevadia, Gujarat's Tourism Secretary Mamta Verma said there is variety, something for every member of a family in Kevadia.

"If there is Arogya Van for elders, there is a children nutrition park for kids, then there are options for camping and river rafting for youngsters," she said. For nature lovers, Verma said there is Sardar Patel Zoological Park and Geodesic Aviary Dome, which is home to more than 1,100 birds and animals and five lakh plants.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, this place has been developed with least commercialisation, so that its natural beauty remains intact, she said..

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France must review COVID-19 crowd limits on church attendance

Frances State Council, the countrys highest court, on Sunday ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30. The Council said in a statement that the measure was not proporti...

Thai pro-democracy protesters rally outside army base

Thailands indefatigable pro-democracy activists took to Bangkoks streets again Sunday, this time to protest the army as they push forward with their campaign for sweeping reforms, including to the nations monarchy. Around 800 protesters gat...

Ganja worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Assam

Nearly six quintal of ganja worth over Rs 1 crore was seized in Assams Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a vehicle search at Khatkhati in Bokajan police station area early on Sunday and sei...

Glenn Phillips' record-breaking ton sets up NZ's 72-run win over WI

Glenn Phillips smashed his way to a record-breaking 46-ball century as New Zealand clinched the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a massive 72-run victory over West Indies in the second game here on Sunday. Phillips blasted a 51-ball 108, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020