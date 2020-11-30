Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banda district admin asks UP govt to set up raw material godown for shazar stone traders

While shazar stones are obtained from Ken river which flows in the west of Banda district, its availability is more in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. Trimming and shaping the stones into beautiful jewellery and decorative items involve a lot of hard work and experience, said Dwarika Prasad Soni who deals in sale of Shazar stones.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 30-11-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 00:50 IST
Banda district admin asks UP govt to set up raw material godown for shazar stone traders
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The district administration here has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to build a godown to relieve the artisans engaged in making the district's famed shazar stones from the difficulty of procuring the raw materials, an official said on Sunday. Arrangements for online marketing of the product are also being made, he said.

Scientifically known as Dendrite Agate, these stones, used in making jewellery and other decorative items, are found in two rivers, the Ken and Narmada. While shazar stones are obtained from Ken river which flows in the west of Banda district, its availability is more in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Trimming and shaping the stones into beautiful jewellery and decorative items involve a lot of hard work and experience, said Dwarika Prasad Soni who deals in sale of Shazar stones. Deputy Commissioner of Chitrakoot division (industry department) Mohammad Zahruddin Siddiqui said, "The biggest problem the traders face is selling the carved products and availability of raw material." "At a meeting of Zila Udyog Bandhu chaired by the district magistrate of Banda, a proposal was sent to the state government to build a godown to store raw material in the district. Arrangements of online marketing are also being made," he said.

Availability of raw material is more in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. Those will be bought in the proposed government godown, and made available to craftsmen," Siddiqui said. Shazar stone has been categorised as one district, one product (ODOP) for Banda, and at present there are 24 Shazar factories in the district.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rocket attack causes fire at oil refinery in northern Iraq

A rocket attack in northern Iraq on Sunday caused a large fire to break out at an oil refinery, briefly halting operations, the countrys Oil Ministry said. The fire hit a fuel storage tank at the small Siniya refinery in Salahuddin province...

Trump questions whether Supreme Court would hear election challenge as options dwindle

President Donald Trump on Sunday questioned whether the Supreme Court would ever hear a case airing his unproven allegations of widespread election fraud as senior U.S. Republicans said a transition to a Joe Biden presidency looked inevitab...

Trump senior aide Kushner and team heading to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his team are headed to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week for talks in a region simmering with tension after the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist.A senior administration official said on Sun...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:05 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 29

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 305 PM ET on Sunday - - - -NFL Sundays game coverage all times ETChargers at Bills, 1 p.m. Giants at Bengals, 1 p.m.Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. Raiders at Falcons, 1 p.m.Panthers at Vikings, 1 p.m. Cardinals at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020