Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Monolith mystery deepens as Utah desert object vanishes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 10:34 IST
Odd News Roundup: Monolith mystery deepens as Utah desert object vanishes
Representative image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Monolith mystery deepens as Utah desert object vanishes

No word as to whether Star Trek's Scotty "beamed it up," but the mysterious, shiny monolith that was spotted in a remote southeastern Utah desert two weeks ago is gone. A state crew that buzzed through the wilderness, counting bighorn sheep from a helicopter, found the alien-looking object on Nov. 18 and touched off international sci-fi speculation, harkening to the classic Stanley Kubrick 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey."

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking t...

INSIGHT-Pandemic Motors: Europeans snap up old cars to avoid public transport

Want a cheap used car to nip around town without running the gauntlet of coronavirus on public transport Welcome to Pandemic Motors, we have just what you need. Across Europe, people are snapping up old bangers, clunkers, Klapperkasten, tac...

FEATURE-Soccer-Messi imitated Maradona's goals and skills but not his lifestyle

Lionel Messi is the only Argentine to truly live up to being described as the next Diego Maradona so it was little surprise the Barcelona captain should dedicate his goal in Sundays 4-0 Liga win over Osasuna to his late compatriot.Argentina...

Had a bad dose of vertigo, wasn't sure if I would play: Smith

Top Australian batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he suffered a bad dose of vertigo ahead of the second one-dayer against India and was not sure of playing the game in which he struck a series-clinching hundred. Smiths quick-fire 62-ball...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020