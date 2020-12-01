Cartist Festival 2020 concludes in Jaipur

Artists, automobile experts and designers came together to discuss a sustainable approach of living during the four-day Cartist Festival 2020 that culminated on Monday. The experts joined the festival virtually from various cities while two car art installations developed on the theme of sustainability in Jaipur were showcased during the festival, Cartist founder Himanshu Jangid said.

One of them is a classic Ambassador covered with gold leaves done by artist Afzal Khan and his team while the other car art installation was prepared using thousands of used plastic bottles on "Beat the Plastic" theme, he said. Jangid said artists from Lucknow, Bikaner, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and Indore also created artworks at their homes during the festival.

"The idea behind the event was to promote sustainability by reusing and recycling old cars and converting these into marvellous works of art instead of letting it decay and contributing to the mass damage to the environment," he said. The talk sessions during the festival featured artists and experts from the automobile industry who threw light on the sustainable practices which should be adopted by people.

Licypriya Kangujam, a child environmental activist, also participated in one of the sessions as a key speaker, he added. Cartist Festival is an automobile art festival which promotes the culture of art among youth.