Mild tremors felt in Uttarakhand

The tremors were felt around 9.41 am in Haridwar and nearby areas including Dehradun, Roorkee and Laksar, it said. No damage from the earthquake has been reported so far. Epicentered near Haridwar, the quake had a latitude of 30.03 degrees north and longitude of 77.95 degrees east, it said. It had a depth of 10 km.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:18 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 shook parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The tremors were felt around 9.41 am in Haridwar and nearby areas including Dehradun, Roorkee and Laksar, it said.

No damage from the earthquake has been reported so far. Epicentered near Haridwar, the quake had a latitude of 30.03 degrees north and longitude of 77.95 degrees east, it said.

It had a depth of 10 km. The source of the earthquake can be attributed to the Himalayan Frontal Fault, which is located in this area, Prof ML Sharma of the Department of Earthquake Engineering IIT, Roorkee said.

This region is seismically quite active and the latest temblor is one of the earthquakes in this sequence, he said. PTI ALM CK.

