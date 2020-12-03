Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Burevi brings heavy rains to Pondy, normal life hit

Normal life was disrupted in Puducherry on Thursday as torrential downpour influenced by cyclone 'Burevi' pounded several parts of the union territory. PWD sources told PTI that during last twenty four hours ending 8.30 am.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:44 IST
Cyclone Burevi brings heavy rains to Pondy, normal life hit

Normal life was disrupted in Puducherry on Thursday as torrential downpour influenced by cyclone 'Burevi' pounded several parts of the union territory. PWD sources told PTI that during last twenty four hours ending 8.30 am. Puducherry and its suburbs recorded 7.6 cm rainfall.

Tanks were getting copious inflow and the level of water was rising, leading to fast recharge of sub soil water. This was another bout of rain after the recent one triggered by cyclone Nivar.

The territorial administration has sought Rs 100 crores as interim relief from the Centre as the loss incurred due to cyclone Nivar and heavy rains was pegged at Rs 400 crores..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha Congress opposes new farm laws, backs farmers' protest

Congress lawmakers from Maharashtra on Thursday passed a resolution to oppose the Centres new farm laws and extended support to the ongoing farmers protest against the legislations. Farmers have been staging protests since last week at four...

Yemeni boy fights malnutrition as hunger stalks nation's children

Four months ago 10-year-old Hassan Merzam Muhammad was so severely malnourished he was unable to walk or react, carried limp into a Yemeni clinic by his father. Then, his image in one of Reuters pictures of the year helped draw world attent...

Ind vs Aus: Laxman, Gambhir hail Kohli for 'phenomenal' run

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli for becoming the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade. Kohli, who became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 ODI run...

Britain's Sainsbury's follows rivals in paying business rates during pandemic

British supermarket group Sainsburys has followed market leader Tesco and Morrisons in deciding to forgo relief on business rates on its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.The group said on Thursday it would now pay 410 million pounds 549....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020