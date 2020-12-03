Cyclone Burevi brings heavy rains to Pondy, normal life hit

Normal life was disrupted in Puducherry on Thursday as torrential downpour influenced by cyclone 'Burevi' pounded several parts of the union territory. PWD sources told PTI that during last twenty four hours ending 8.30 am. Puducherry and its suburbs recorded 7.6 cm rainfall.

Tanks were getting copious inflow and the level of water was rising, leading to fast recharge of sub soil water. This was another bout of rain after the recent one triggered by cyclone Nivar.

The territorial administration has sought Rs 100 crores as interim relief from the Centre as the loss incurred due to cyclone Nivar and heavy rains was pegged at Rs 400 crores..