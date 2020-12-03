Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Burevi: Kerala declares public holiday in 5 districts on Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, has said Burevi may make landfall in Kerala on December 4 and has issued red alert and cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts. A statement issued by the state government said a public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-12-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 23:46 IST
Cyclone Burevi: Kerala declares public holiday in 5 districts on Friday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday as the state remains on high alert with heavy rains expected when cyclone Burevi makes landfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, has said Burevi may make landfall in Kerala on December 4 and has issued red alert and cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts.

A statement issued by the state government said a public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state. Over 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala, it said.

"A public holiday for all government offices including public sector undertakings has been declared for the five districts in the state," the statement said. It, however, said the disaster management authority and concerned services, emergency services and election-related services will function normally.

The international airport here will remain shut from 10 AM to 6 PM on December 4. The IMD has predicted that the course of the storm will be through the border areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts and the government, along with various departments and the Army, were ready to face the contingencies, the statement said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Boeing's updated 737 MAX completes first flight with media onboard

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC, Russia agree to nudge up oil output gradually from Jan

OPEC and a group of allied countries including Russia have agreed to increase their oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from JanuaryAlexander Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia, announced the decision on Thursday after long talks ...

J-K BJP expels 10 members for anti-party activities

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday expelled 10 members for anti-party activities after eight of them contested the District Development Council DCC polls and the panchayat by-elections in the union territory against the partys official c...

COVID-19 recovery focus of UN General Assembly special session

Today marks an overdue and much needed moment of reckoning. None of us could have imagined, this time last year, what was to come, said Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, speaking at the opening of the two-day gathering. We are working for...

Odisha's fish production may rise by 1.24 tonne through cage culture: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that fish production in the state can be increased by over 1.24 lakh tonne annually through cage culture, which is being promoted in a big way. The cage fish culture will also play a sig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020