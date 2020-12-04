Left Menu
Air quality in the national capital is still in the very poor category, even though stubble burning has come down substantially.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 04-12-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 23:37 IST
Delhi's air quality in very poor category
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Air quality in the national capital is still in the very poor category, even though stubble burning has come down substantially. In Jahangirpuri, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded 300, in Rohini 333, 247 in ITI Shahdra and 246 in Anand Vihar, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi has recorded 'very poor' air quality based on monitoring stations here. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, IMD's regional weather forecasting Centre in Delhi, said on Friday that the national capital Delhi will experience "very poor" air quality in the next two days. He said that the stubble burning has decreased significantly and increased pollution level is mainly due to local vehicle emission and industrial pollution. (ANI)

