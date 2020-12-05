Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes off Turkey's Mediterranean coast - Kandilli Observatory

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck off the coast of Turkey's Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya on Saturday, the Kandilli Observatory said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 93.3 km (58 miles), it said, after revising the magnitude up from 5.4.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt in Antalya and neighbouring provinces. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to buildings.

Also Read: Erdogan's snap economic rethink prompted by bleak briefings -Turkish sources