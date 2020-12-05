Overcast condition keeps night temps above freezing point in most of Kashmir

Night temperatures at most places in Kashmir stayed above the freezing point owing to overcast condition with Gulmarg and Kokernag being the two weather stations where the mercury stayed below zero, officials said on Saturday. Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley with a minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius followed by Kokernag in south Kashmir which recorded a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, they said

All the remaining weather stations, including Pahalgam, recorded minimum temperature above zero degree Celsius. Bandipora, at 4.7 degrees Celsius, was the warmest place in the valley on Friday night. Wet weather is forecast in the Kashmir Valley over the next few days with a possibility of snow in higher reaches owing to a western disturbance affecting the local weather system.