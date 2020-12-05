Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Haryana, Punjab

The minimum temperatures on Saturday settled above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, the Meteorological Department here said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, up four notches while Karnal recorded a low of 12.4 degrees Celsius, also four degrees above normal. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.9 degrees Celsius, up four notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 13.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal limits..