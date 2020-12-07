Left Menu
France finds bird flu case on duck farm, tests ongoing

If confirmed this would be the first outbreak of the so-called highly pathogenic avian influenza on a farm this year. The disease has been spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:46 IST
France finds bird flu case on duck farm, tests ongoing
Representative image

A case of bird flu has been found on a duck farm in southwestern France but it is still unclear whether it is the highly contagious form of the virus, the body representing the foie gras and fattened poultry industry CIFOG said on Monday. If confirmed this would be the first outbreak of the so-called highly pathogenic avian influenza on a farm this year.

The disease has been spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds. CIFOG director Marie-Pierre Pe said the latest case was discovered on Friday at a farm of about 6,000 ducks due to be force-fed - a technique used to make foie gras - in the town of Benesse-Maremne, near the city of Biarritz and the Spanish border.

"Initial tests have shown that it is an outbreak of H5 avian influenza but it remains to be seen whether it highly or low pathogenic and whether it is the H5N8 strain or another one," Pe told Reuters. A security zone was set up around the farm even before the confirmation, something that was not done in 2016/2017 when a wave of bird flu led to the death and culling of millions of poultry, she said.

France has already detected the H5N8 virus on birds sold in three pet stores. Investigations found that the wild birds had been sold by the same person in northern France, the agriculture ministry said last week. The spread of the virus in Europe prompted France to raise its bird flu security alert to "high" in early November, which requires keeping birds indoors or installing protective netting to prevent contact with wild birds that spread the disease.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

